Karnataka assembly winter session disrupted, citing upcoming gram panchayat polls

The seven-day winter session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly will now be shortened by three days, in the wake of the upcoming Gram Panchayat elections in the state, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said on Tuesday.

“Previously, it was decided to hold the winter session from yesterday (December 7) to December 15, but as the Gram Panchayat polls have been announced, taking into account the opinion of the members, it was discussed at the Advisory Committee meeting Business and it has been decided to keep the session until December 10, “said Kageri.

In reporting the outcome of the BAC meeting to the Assembly, he said, the House proceedings on Friday, Monday and Tuesday were canceled.

The Karnataka State Election Commission has announced the polls for about 5,700 gram panchayats in the state in two phases on December 22 and 27.

The results of both phases will be announced on December 30.

The Spokesperson said that at the meeting it has been decided to take up certain replacement bills for the ordinances that have been promulgated, together with important bills, if any, and complementary estimates for discussion during the next two days.

The special discussion on the topic “one nation, one election” that was scheduled for December 14 and 15, will be resumed during the next session, he said.

The monsoon session of the legislature held in September was also shortened by two days, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.