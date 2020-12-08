In Chhattisgarh, Congress urges people to support Bharat Bandh

Opinion

The ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh has extended its support for the Bharat Bandh call given by farmers’ unions on Tuesday against the three new agricultural laws enacted by the Center. Congress has asked people to stand in solidarity with the growers.

Massive protests are expected in Raipur, Bilaspur, and Durg, as Congress has ordered district-level workers to actively participate in the bandh. DM Awasthi, Director General of Police, ordered the chiefs of police in all districts to remain vigilant to avoid any adverse incidents in the state.

“We have called on all sectors of society to support farmers and support their agitation. Bandh will be observed in an aggressive but peaceful and non-violent manner, ”said Shailesh Nitin Trivedi, who heads the communication wing of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congressional Committee (CPCC).

He said that the president of the state Congress, Mohan Markam, has given the responsibility to the officials and workers of all party units in the state to make the bandh a success.

The Chhattisgarh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCCI) also agreed to support the closure and keep commercial establishments and stores closed, it added.

Emergency services such as hospitals, ambulances, fire departments and drug stores have been exempted from the bandh, Trivedi added.

Chhattisgarh Kisan Majdoor Mahasangh (CKMM) official Sanket Thakur said: “At least 36 farmers, workers and social organizations led by the CKMM will hold demonstrations in various parts of the state in support of the bandh.”

Road transport organizations have also extended their support for the bandh, he said.

On the other hand, the national vice president of the BJP and former prime minister Raman Singh has accused the Congress and the opposition parties in the Center of “plotting a political conspiracy and deceiving the farmers”.

“The Congress party is on the brink of extinction across the country. Now, he has been plotting a conspiracy to take to the streets in an attempt to save his existence, “Singh told reporters.

When asked why farmers are not convinced by the new farm laws, he said they will participate.

“But there are certain groups that are creating apprehension and deceiving farmers. Wherever there is a Congress in power like in Punjab, its prime minister and government have taken that path hostage (apparently referring to the farmers’ protest on the Delhi borders). It is a political conspiracy of Congress and its allies in the UPA ”, he alleged.