Hindustan Times News Updates at 9pm: Agencies To Investigate Christchurch Shooter’s Stay In India And All The Latest News

Here are today's top news, analysis and views.

Agencies to investigate the stay of the Christchurch shooter in India

Indian intelligence officials said Tuesday they will investigate the three-month stay in India of Christchurch mosque shooter Brenton Tarrant in 2019. The agencies will try to learn the places he visited and the people he met, the officials said on condition of anonymity. read more

Oppn leaders will meet with the president on Wednesday to seek repeal of farm laws

Leaders of different opposition parties are likely to meet with President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday about the ongoing farmer agitation and also express concern about the three new farm laws enacted by the Center in September and seek their repeal. read more

China cancels launch of special stamp with India to commemorate 70 years of ties

China canceled the joint release of a commemorative stamp with India amid the ongoing military standoff along the Royal Line of Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. read more

India vs Australia: ‘I’ll see if I can play the tour match’, Virat Kohli reveals plans ahead of first test

India captain Virat Kohli lifted the trophy after his team won the three-game T20I series 2-1. The third T20I in Sydney did not go the way of India, as the visitors fell short by 12 runs while chasing the 187 goal set by Australia in Sydney. Kohli broke 85 runs on 61 balls, becoming the only Indian batsman to record a fifty in the game, but his fierce innings weren’t enough for India to pass. read more

Priyanka Chopra can’t stop smiling as she holds her book cover in her hands for the first time

Priyanka Chopra is very excited about her upcoming autobiography, titled Unfinished. The actor shared a new image on Instagram on Tuesday, showing his fans how he can’t wait to get their hands on the book. read more

From Most Tweeted Emojis to Most Liked Tweets: Twitter India Shares # ThisHappened2020

As 2020 draws to a close (thankfully), many people are remembering what this whirlwind of a year has meant to them. Now Twitter India has shared some posts that recap some great events of 2020. Tweets, shared with the hashtag # ThisHappened2020, will not only help you remember the year better, but can also make you feel a bit nostalgic. read more

Video: India-China tension: Russia blames ‘devious’ West as confrontation continues in LAC

As border tension between India and China continues, Russia has blamed Western powers for the standoff. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the “devious policies” of Western nations were trying to lead India into “anti-Chinese games.” He added that the United States is pressuring India to weaken its association with Russia. Look here