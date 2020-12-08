India Top Headlines

High Court Holds Contempt Case Against Maharashtra Governor Koshyari | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended contempt proceedings against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, which was initiated by the Uttarakhand High Court for his alleged failure to pay the market rent of a government bungalow that had him been appointed as a former prime minister.

By agreeing to hear an appeal filed by the governor, a three-judge bench headed by Judge Rohinton Fali Nariman suspended the proceedings and sent a notification to the state. The HC had sent a notification to the Governor since the SC had ruled that the former CMs did not have the right to an official bungalow and ordered the states to vacate said premises and recover the rent from the market. An amount of more than 47 lakh rupees was collected against Koshyari for using the government facilities in Dehradun from 2003 to 2016.

The HC had ordered four former CMs to pay the market rate for the government services they used after leaving the CM office.

