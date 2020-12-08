Government indicates that it does not repeal agricultural laws, will send new proposals today | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI / BATHINDA: A meeting between Interior Minister Amit Shah and key farmer representatives on Tuesday failed to break the deadlock on new farm laws, but agitated farmers’ unions agreed to hold a meeting on the border of Singhu on Wednesday to consider new proposals. of the Center and decide whether to resume negotiations. As a result, the sixth scheduled round of talks may not take place on Wednesday.After the meeting concluded, All India Kisan Sabha leader Hannan Mollah said the Center was not ready to withdraw the agricultural laws. While this had been conveyed even earlier by Union ministers Narendra Tomar and Piyush Goyal, the message that Shah amplified has a degree of finality, even as he patiently listened to farmers.It is understood that Shah offered a written guarantee that the minimum support price (MSP) regime will not be discarded while explaining that the retention of the APMC system was not related to the laws. The Center has also conveyed its preparation to strengthen the mandi system.

Thirteen farm leaders were scheduled to meet with Shah, but two were unable to make it to the ICAR campus, but they did include key representatives who have been leading the uproar against farm laws. The lukewarm response to the Bharat Bandh call by farmers’ unions, backed by various opposition parties, could also have reinforced the Center’s negotiating stance, as BJP leaders felt that the unions had overdone themselves. The meeting was attended by nine leaders of the Punjab unions and four others, including Mollah and Rakesh Tikait of the Bharatiya Kisan Union.

As of now, the scheduled sixth round of talks may not take place on Wednesday. Instead, the government will hand over to the unions its preliminary proposal that would comprise the Center’s plan to introduce certain amendments to the laws, largely along the lines that have been previously proposed. The farmers’ representatives were not very happy with the outcome of the meeting, as they said that while the government wanted to continue the dialogue, the farmers were tired of expressing their point of view.

Agricultural leaders said discussions with the government will likely take place on December 10 after they deliberate on the new proposals.

The government said that while the three farm laws will not be repealed, it was ready to introduce certain amendments to address concerns about MSP’s dilution, the role of corporate houses, and the impact of the changed rules for holding shares.

“There will be no meeting between the farmers’ unions and the government on Wednesday. The minister has said that we will be given a proposal. We will hold a meeting on the government’s proposal. The government is not ready to withdraw the agricultural laws, ”Mollah said.

Shah’s meeting with farmers’ leaders indicated that the government was trying to clearly convey its results. While he is interested in ending the uproar, especially because of reports on the role of separatist groups seeking to exploit the situation, he has ruled out accepting the “maximalist” demands put forward by the unions.

The amendments, which the government proposed as part of the solutions for farmers, relate to the registration of private traders to trade outside the regulated ‘mandis’ and the publication of their data on a government portal, equal taxes for the mandis of APMC and private markets to offer a level playing field. field for trade and allow higher courts of appeal in disputes over contract farming.

Before addressing the meeting, the farmers’ leaders reiterated that they will not go to Nirankari’s farm in Burari as the Interior Ministry wanted. When asked about the option of going to Ramlila’s field, the farmers’ leaders said they would make such a decision after talking to all the unions.