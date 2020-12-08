gom-bat-for-universal-national-social-profile

Opinion

India should create a Universal National Social Profile to have a more immediate and complete record of people entitled to government benefits, said a group of ministers (GoM) who research e-governance and e-education, suggesting that the information it also includes details. about people’s families.

The suggestions are part of a report by the Government of Mexico and detail the ways in which the provision of services and benefits through digital media can be reviewed, identifying 12 specific strategies, such as the creation of a unified data system for all government offices, ensuring that personal records are digital from the moment a person is born and digital literacy is improved as well as the infrastructure so that they reach all corners of the country.

HT saw the report, which also includes suggestions for improving online education. “A universal national social profile can be created and updated that captures individual and family benefits in real time. This would help minimize inclusion / exclusion errors … This should allow a holistic assessment of the government assistance requirement based on the real-time situation of the family / individual and have the characteristic of national portability of rights ” according to the report, which adds that such a measure “would improve the current arrangement when such information is available through SECC data collected once every 10 years.”

The GoM is headed by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with Arjun Ram Meghwal as coordinator and Rao Inderjit Singh and Sanjay Dhotre as the other members. His report also suggested the creation of a unified, multidimensional, secure, real-time, geo-tagged, robust and accessible data system for all interactions that a citizen makes with different levels of government.

They advocated for the simplification of government procedures so that they can obtain services from anywhere in the country or the world. This simplification can be done by creating a single sign-on facility, ensuring that any office can fulfill the functions of any other government office location, setting up a proactive platform that will present citizens with service and benefit options, and unify certifications.

“First you can identify the number of services available and the number of services that should be available through e-government. Then the necessary measures must be taken. National Digital Platforms can be developed in accordance with the National Digital Health Mission for various domains, ”the report said.

The report also suggested strengthening information and providing affordable access to the Internet as a prerequisite to fully transition to digital services. The report notes that there are rural areas with connectivity problems and has suggested last-mile connectivity through innovative technologies.

“The issue of privacy must be addressed properly, even if every effort is made for the transparent and efficient implementation of government schemes with fidelity. Citizens must have control over their data. They should be able to decide what they would like to share voluntarily. Due precautions must be taken so that both ends are achieved ”, the panel has recommended.

“Any e-governance model should act as an enabler and facilitator to address the public interest. With regard to matters relating to personal records and personal data, it must be aligned with the architecture as defined in various court pronouncements, in particular SC’s November 2019 judgment, SC vs Subhash Agarwal, as well as the draft of private data protection law that is being considered ”, said the former Secretary of the Union. Bimal Julka, who also served as Chief Information Commissioner.

Eminent expert Nilanjan Sircar said that while e-governance improved services, it was important that data be anonymized to avoid any misuse.