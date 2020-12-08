Farmers today are much better informed, says Congress leader Kamal Nath

Opinion

Congressional Leader and former Prime Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath spoke Tuesday in support of farmers protesting against the Center’s three farm laws. Nath said that farmers today are much better informed than before.

“Are the farmers stupid for having gathered here in such numbers? There is a big difference between farmers 30 years ago and now. Today’s farmers are much better informed, “said Nath, quoted by ANI.

Thousands of farmers from Haryana and Punjab are currently protesting in and around Delhi against agricultural laws with a single demand that the Modi government repeal the laws passed by Parliament in September. The farmers also held a nationwide lockdown on Tuesday from 11 am to 3 pm, which was supported by the main opposition parties and lawyers.

So far, several rounds of negotiations have been held between Union ministers and farmers’ representatives to resolve the differences. However, the talks have not been conclusive. The farmers are fully prepared to continue their ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest until their demands are realized and they have stocked up with months of supplies.

Now, before the sixth round of talks, Union Interior Minister Amit Shah has invited peasant leaders for a talk today at 7pm. “The interior minister’s office sent a message. We will know it. Efforts to resolve farmers’ protests continue. Our bandh today has been successful and peaceful, ”said Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Tikait faction of the Bharatiya Kisan Union.