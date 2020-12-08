Diego Maradona Museum in India, star attraction of the golden statue of the ‘hand of God’

Opinion

A Kerala-based businessman, who brought soccer legend Diego Maradona to the state in 2012, announced his plan to build a museum that includes a gilded sculpture of the greatest of all time and other memorabilia related to him.

The chairman of the Chemmanur group, Bobby Chemmanur, said the exact location of the museum was not decided, but that it will be in Kolkata or a city in Kerala. “It will be called ‘Hand of Gold’, representing the crucial goal he scored in the 1986 World Cup. It will show his professional and personal life. The gold sculpture will be the main attraction, ”he said in Kochi on Monday.

The proposed museum will be a mix of traditional art and modern technology, he added.

“The museum will be the best of its kind. It is my tribute to the greats of all time. It will be a storehouse of information about him. We have already started collecting memories related to him, ”said Chemmanur. He said the museum’s curator will be artist and writer Bony Thomas, founding trustee of the Kochi Biennale Foundation.

Recalling his long friendship with Maradona, Chemmanur said that he once gifted him a miniature gold statue of the football legend which, although he accepted it with a broad smile, expressed his desire to see a life-size gold sculpture related to his “golden hand” posture. “I think it is my duty to fulfill your wish,” he said.

Kerala’s love for the great footballer was well known. The state had observed two days of mourning when he died on November 24 in Buenos Aires at the age of 60. In North Kerala, soccer fans took to the field in their favorite number 10 jersey and some of them broke down always talking cool. They had organized many mini-parties and meetings.

Maradona had visited the state in 2012 and celebrated his 52nd birthday in Kannur, North Kerala. He cut a 25 kg football shaped cake, sang and danced and kicked many balls to the galleries for the ecstatic fans.