Delhi: fog, low wind speed keeps air very poor

Opinion

Delhi witnessed morning fog for the second day in a row on Tuesday, even as pollution levels remained high due to favorable weather conditions, Indian Meteorological Department officials said.

According to IMD scientists, moderate fog was observed during the early hours of the morning at the Safdarjung Observatory (the city’s official weather marker) as well as at the Palam weather station, with visibility reduced to less than 300 meters. On Monday, the city saw the first dense fog of the season and visibility dropped to zero in Palam.

Delhi posted an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) value of 383, in the very poor area on Tuesday. However, the air quality at various monitoring stations such as Vivek Vihar, Anand Vihar, Narela, Jahangirpuri, Nehru Nagar, Punjabi Bagh was in the severe range (an AQI value of 400 and above).

Also read: Dense fog envelops Delhi-NCR, visibility drops to zero at Palam weather station

“The high moisture content, which was the result of the easterly winds, began to decrease on Tuesday and therefore the intensity of the fog layer was less. We expect “moderate” fog in Delhi for the next three to four days. Although the humidity has dropped, the wind speed did not increase much, and therefore no significant improvement in air quality was observed, ”said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecast center.

He added that no major variations in air quality are expected over the next week. The average wind speed on Tuesday was 5-6 km / h, not favorable for the dispersion of pollutants. “The wind speed is likely to remain around 10 km / h for the next three days. Also, Delhi may see a very light rain or drizzle on December 11, due to a western unrest that will affect all of Northwest India. Until at least December 12, there will be no significant changes in morning and evening temperatures, ”said Srivastava.

On Tuesday, the low temperature was 9.5 degrees Celsius, one level above normal. The maximum was set at 28.3 degrees, four points above normal.

Also read: Probably widespread snowfall in the hills due to western unrest

According to the Weather and Air Quality Research and Forecasting System (Safar), the air quality forecasting wing of the Union Ministry, the proportion of stubble burning at the city’s PM 2.5 levels was negligible. . “The main factors influencing the air quality of Delhi today include a low ventilation rate and the formation of fog. Air quality is likely to remain in a very poor category for the next two days, ”said the Safar newsletter.