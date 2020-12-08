Covid-19 vaccines may be licensed in the coming weeks, says health ministry

Opinion

India may approve the license for some developers of the Covid-19 vaccine in the coming weeks, Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday. The Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have applied for emergency use approval (UAE) of their respective candidate coronavirus vaccines in India, Bhushan said.

Astra Zeneca and Pfizer have already applied for UAE in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held talks with all the vaccine manufacturers and scientists. “Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have applied for emergency use approval. PM Modi has interacted with all the vaccine manufacturers and scientists. 6 candidate vaccines in clinical trial stage in India, ”the Health Ministry said during a press conference on Tuesday.

“Some of the vaccine candidates may be licensed in the coming weeks,” added Bhushan. Six vaccines, including Covaxin from Bharat Biotech and Covidshield from Astra Zeneca, are in the testing stages, Bhushan added.

The Center also reported that there are three vaccine candidates under consideration for licensing approval. “The regulator is considering three candidate vaccines for license. Very active consideration is taking place. There is hope that advance licensing is possible with respect to all or any of them, ”said NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Paul.

The Health Ministry also said that the Covid-19 vaccination campaign will have minimal impact on routine health services, including routine immunization. “There are about 2.39 lakhs of vaccinators (Nurse Midwife Assistant-ANM) nationwide. Only 1.54 lakh of ANM will be used for Covid-19 vaccination, ”the Health Ministry said.

The Center is carrying out preparatory activities for the launch of the Covid-19 vaccine in collaboration with the states and territories of the Union. “Vaccination against Covid-19 cannot be the sole responsibility of the State or the Center. It has to be people’s participation, ”Bhushan added.