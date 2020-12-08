India Top Headlines

Comparing Farmers’ Protest to Shaheen Bagh is Like Comparing Apple to Oranges: Congressional MP Manish Tewari | India News

NEW DELHI: Congressional spokesperson Manish Tewari has refuted statements by BJP leaders that the ongoing farmers’ protest is comparable to the Shaheen Bagh upheaval witnessed earlier this year.

Speaking to timesofindia.com, Tewari said that comparing farmers’ protest against the three farm laws to Shaheen Bagh’s agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was like comparing apples and oranges.

Tewari, a member of the Lok Sabha parliament from Anandpur Sahib in Punjab, said: “There is no parallel between the farmers’ protest and the Shaheen Bagh unrest. If you compare the farmers’ protest, why not do it with the JP Movement, the anti-mandal agitation or the Anna Hazare anti-corruption movement of 2011?

He said the farmers’ protest was in no way limited to protesters from the congressional states of Punjab and Rajasthan, as alleged. Protesters from BJP-ruled states such as Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are also part of the protest, he added.

Tewari said lawyers from the Gurgaon court in Haryana are also on strike in Bharat Bandh on Tuesday.

The former Union minister said that eight congressional deputies held a protest in Jantar Mantar on Monday to demand the immediate convening of the Parliament session.

On the BJP leaders who claim that all anti-BJP forces have joined the protesting farmers, he asked why Delhi’s borders were sealed.

On the internationalization of the farmers ‘protest with the Canadian Prime Minister extending his support, he said: “Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had gone to the United States and raised the slogan of’ Abki baar Trump sarkar (Trump administration once again ). What is good for the goose is good for the goose. ”

Some BJP leaders feel that the developments are quite similar to Shaheen Bagh’s protest that took place from December 2019 to March this year against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Speaking to timesofindia.com earlier in the day, the Union’s minority welfare minister, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, said a similar pattern could be seen between the two protests.

The minister said there is a long history of such unrest controlled by outside forces. He said that the ‘losers’ among politicians and activists deceive naive people and then hijack the unrest. Their strategy is to confuse people if they can’t convince them.

Naqvi said the innocent women at the Shaheen Bagh protest were confused by outside forces. They were confused when told that the Modi government would introduce a National Citizen Registry (NRC) after CAA.

Naqvi said they have adopted the same modus operandi in the case of farm laws. They confused farmers by telling them that the minimum support price (MSP) would be abolished and their lands would be taken away, he said, adding that the Modi government has taken extraordinary measures for the well-being and empowerment of farmers.

BJP MLA of Vishwas Nagar OP Sharma of Delhi also said that the agitation of the farmers and the Shaheen Bagh are similar on several points. Some people thrive on instilling imaginary fear in the minds of innocent people, he said.

Questioning the motive of the influencers of the agitators, he said the Modi government has no intention of taking away any rights or privileges either from the CAA or the farm laws. “These external forces have ulterior motives,” he said.

