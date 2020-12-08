chhattisgarh-farmers-can-now-call-the-emergency-helpline-for-rice-purchase-complaints

Opinion

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to redress all the grievances of Chhattisgarh farmers, including those related to the purchase of rice through the Dial 112 service, authorities said Tuesday.

Authorities said the decision was made by the chief minister, Bhupesh Baghel, in the interest of farmers.

Senior officials have been told to include the Farmer Complaint Repair Service in Dial 112, which would be provided to farmers during the rice buying season.

At present, emergency services are provided through Dial 112 and the Collector and Police Superintendent (SP) have now been ordered to ensure immediate redress of complaints received from farmers through Dial 112.

“Chhattisgarh farmers can get all the required information on the acquisition record and can make complaints about any kind of error in the procurement system and can request financial assistance by calling 112. With the Dial 112 service, their problems and complaints they will be fixed quickly and will be monitored by the Collector and the SPs. Every week, the Chief Secretary reviewed the complaints received from farmers under Dial 112 and the measures taken to repair them, ”said a senior official from the Chhattisgarh public relations department.

The government’s decision comes nearly a week after a 45-year-old farmer allegedly died by suicide in the Kondagaon district of Bastar.

His family members claimed that he was concerned about the sale of his rice crops grown on more than six acres of land after learning that the maximum acreage of his farm dedicated to rice production was written off from the government record with acquisition purposes.

Subsequently, the district administration suspended a tax official for allegedly making an erroneous entry for the farmer’s rice growing area in the government registry.

However, the administration said the error was not the reason for the farmer’s death. The farmer was found dead on December 2.

According to preliminary information, the farmer had planted rice on his 2,731 hectares (6.70 acres) of land and was eligible to sell around 100 quintals of rice at the minimum support price (MSP) in the cooperative society.