Center Attacks ‘Hypocritical’ Opposition Over Bharat Bandh Support, Says MSP Will Continue

Opinion

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday that opposition parties calling for the repeal of the Center’s farm laws, which are opposed by thousands of farmers, are hypocritical and said they had passed the contract farming law. while they were in power.

Various political parties such as Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena, left-wing parties and many others have spread your support to farmers. call the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday. The four-hour Bharat Bandh or national strike started Tuesday at 11am.

“The opposition that asks to repeal these laws is hypocritical, since they had passed the contract farming law while they were in power. Congress has mentioned the introduction of these laws in its manifesto, ”said Javadekar, the Union’s Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, according to the ANI news agency.

“The farmers had demanded a remunerative price in addition to the cost and we are giving them 50% above the cost. Congress has never offered anything during his tenure. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is giving this, ”added Javadekar.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said: “It has been an old practice of the opposition parties to mislead the people on all issues and destroy the image of the nation. While they were in power, parties like Congress, the PNC, Akali Dal and Izquierda have supported those bills. “

Amid a call from Bharat bandh on Tuesday, the farmers’ protest against the Center’s agricultural laws entered its thirteenth day on Tuesday.

In view of the national strike, a huge force of security personnel was deployed on the Singhu border between Haryana and Delhi.

Farmers unions are observing the strike because they are dissatisfied with the three recently enacted farm laws: the Trade in Agricultural Products and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Guarantee. and Agricultural Services. 2020 Act and the Essential Products (Amendment) Act 2020.

The leaders of the farmers’ groups have held several rounds of talks with the government, but so far they have not been conclusive. After the fifth round of talks, the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has called another meeting on December 9.

