BJP tries to divert attention, says Sharad Pawar in letters to CM | India News

NEW DELHI: The head of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sharad Pawar, said on Tuesday that BJP is trying to divert attention by creating controversy over his letters written during his tenure as union minister of agriculture in the UPA dispensation to the then Chief Minister of Delhi, Sheila Dikshit and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, calling on them to amend the Agricultural Products Marketing Committee (APMC) Law in their states.

“I had said that APMC needs some reforms. The APMC Law should continue but with reforms. There is no doubt that I had written the letter. But its three laws do not even mention the APMC. They are only trying to divert attention. give it importance, “Pawar said at a press conference here.

The head of the NCP said that the leaders of the different political parties will meet tomorrow to take a collective position on the new agricultural laws.

“Tomorrow, 5-6 people from different political parties will sit down, discuss and take a collective position … Tomorrow we have an appointment at 5 pm with the president. We will present our collective position to him,” he said.

Earlier, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Pawar wrote letters to senior ministers calling for “private sector participation” in the market infrastructure.

“Sharad Pawar is also opposed to the new agricultural laws. But when he was agriculture minister, he wrote to all CMs calling for ‘private sector participation’ in the market infrastructure,” he said.

The NCP is one of those parties that have supported the Bharat Bandh convened today by the farmers’ union.

Hundreds of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three recently enacted agricultural laws: the Trade in Agricultural Products and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020, the Farmers Price Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) Agricultural Warranty and Services Act of 2020 and the Essential Products (Amendment) Act of 2020.

The leaders of the farmers’ groups have held several rounds of talks with the government, but so far they have not been conclusive. After the fifth round of talks, the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar called another meeting on December 9.

