Home / India News / Bharat Bandh: UP government notice calls on police to avoid confrontation with farmers

India

Updated: December 8, 2020 at 8:40 AM IST

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued an advisory asking police personnel to avoid confrontation with farmers. He also asked the police not to take any harsh measures against the protesters during the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday.

The government also issued an advisory to create six checkpoints between a six to 10 km stretch on the Noida-Delhi border to prevent the entry of agitated farmers from the state into Delhi.

Read also | Bharat Bandh: How the strike is likely to unfold in different states

In addition, the government ordered to control entry points on all the borders that Uttar Pradesh shares with Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

The state government has also ordered the police to look for antisocial elements to make sure they do not mix with farmers and indulge in violence.