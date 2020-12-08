India Top Headlines

Bharat Bandh today: Anna Hazare fasting to support farmers | India News

PUNE: Social activist Anna Hazare sat down on a one-day hunger strike Tuesday to support agitated farmers who have called on Bharat Bandh to demand the repeal of the Center’s farm laws.

Hazare also said the unrest should spread across the country to put the government under pressure to act in the interests of growers.

In a recorded message, Hazare appreciated the protests by farmers on the Delhi borders saying there has been no violence in the last 10 days of unrest.

“I appeal to the people of the country that the turmoil that is happening in Delhi spreads throughout the country. The situation must be created to create pressure on the government, and to achieve this, farmers must take to the streets. But no one should resort to violence, “said Hazare, who began her fast in Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.

He said it was the “right time” for farmers to take to the streets and solve their problems.

“I had also supported this cause before and will continue to do so,” he said.

Hazare also expressed the need to grant autonomy to the Commission on Agricultural Prices and Costs (CACP) and to implement the recommendations of the MS Swaminathan Commission.

The octogenarian warned of turmoil if the government does not grant autonomy to the CACP and does not implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.

“The government only gave guarantees but never complied with these demands,” he said.

