Bharat Bandh: roadblocks, slogans, police deployment in states

Opinion

Police in several states tightened security on Tuesday as protests and road blockades began in several states amid calls for Bharat Bandh or a nationwide lockdown by farmers protesting the three core agricultural laws. Transportation services, offices and shops, particularly those selling fruits and vegetables, are likely to be affected in some states and cities during the 11AM Bharat Bandh. M. At 3 p. M.

Farmer groups are expected to block roads and occupy toll plazas, but have said it will be a “peaceful protest” and that emergency services, such as ambulances, will not stop or delay.

Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena, left-wing parties, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Samajwadi Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) have extended their support for the call. Various taxi and taxi unions are also supporting Bharat Bandh as travel across states is likely to be disrupted.

Farmers protest against the Agricultural Products Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020, the Farmers’ Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Guarantee and the Agricultural Services Act of 2020 and the Essential Products Act (Amendment ) of 2020.

As India prepares for Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, here is how states are coping with it:

1. Protestant farmers began preparations to block key roads and occupy toll plazas on Tuesday as part of their call for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ against the Center’s new agricultural laws.

2. Gautam Buddh Nagar Additional Police Commissioner Love Kumar said that they are ensuring that the public is not faced with inconvenience and there are no traffic disruptions. “Adequate security deployed at all major points of entry / exit to / from the district. We also deployed the PAC (Provincial Armed Police) force. Officers are making rounds in their respective areas and making sure no one enforces Bandh by force. All have been instructed to ensure the safety of train stations, bus stops, metro stations, and cars. We will deal strictly with anyone who takes the law into their own hands, ”Kumar said.

3. Protests were held in the Seoni-Malwa area in the Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh in support of the Bharat Bandh called by the farmers’ unions against the Center’s agricultural laws.

4. The Agricultural Products Market Committees (APMC) remained closed in many parts of Maharashtra in support of Bharat Bandh. Members of a farmers’ organization also organized a ‘rail roko’ in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra.

5. Social activist Anna Hazare sat down on a one-day hunger strike Tuesday to support agitated farmers. Hazare also said the unrest should spread across the country to put the government under pressure to act in the interests of growers.

6. Protesters blocked three roads in rural Gujarat by placing burning tires on the roads Tuesday morning as part of Bharat Bandh, affecting vehicular traffic for some time.

7. Delhi police on Tuesday tightened security at all border points and made arrangements to maintain law and order throughout the city, including markets, authorities said.

8. All exams scheduled for Tuesday, under the jurisdiction of Osmania University, have been postponed, the varsity administration said.

9. Azadpur mandi, one of the largest fruit and vegetable wholesale markets in the country, along with all others in the national capital will remain closed on Tuesday in support of Bharat Bandh, its president Adil Ahmed Khan said, according to the news agency . AND ME.