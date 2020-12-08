India Top Headlines

Bharat Bandh: Farmers stop the train in Maharashtra | India News

MUMBAI: Members of a farmers ‘organization organized a’ rail roko ‘in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district on Tuesday as part of Bharat Bandh called on by farmers’ unions to push for the repeal of the Center’s farm laws.

Members of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna stopped the Chennai-Ahmedabad Navjeevan Express at Malkapur station in Buldhana district while protesting against agricultural laws.

Police detained Sanghatana leader Ravikant Tupkar and his supporters over the incident after pulling them off the train tracks, an official said.

The Agricultural Products Market Committees (APMC) in Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Dhule, Pune and Solapur are closed during the bandh.

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses are running as scheduled during the Bharat Bandh, a senior official from the state company said. The buses will continue to operate unless there are public order issues due to the closure, he added.

The All India Motor Transport Congress, a leading trucking team body, has joined the bandh and suspended operations on Tuesday.

Transportation of basic goods such as milk, vegetables and fruits has been excluded from the bandh, said Daya Natkar, secretary of Maharashtra Rajya Truck Tempo Tankers Vahatuk Sangh.

Taxi union leader AL Quadros said taxis are circulating in Mumbai because the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown had already seriously affected the sector.

In Maharashtra, the ruler Shiv Sena, the NCP and Congress support the bandh. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said people should participate in “non-political” bandh to support farmers.

“People should voluntarily participate in the bandh. This will show real support for the farmers. This is not a political bandh, although various parties have decided to participate in it,” Raut said.

