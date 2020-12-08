Bharat Bandh: Delhi Police, Haryana Issues Traffic Advisory; ways to avoid today | India News

India Top Headlines

Here is the list of roads that travelers in Delhi should avoid today:

The borders of Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari and Mangesh are closed, the traffic police said.

NH 44 is closed on both sides. Travelers should take alternative routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli, NH8 / Bhopra / Apsara / Peripheral Highway borders.

Traffic has also been diverted from the Mukarba and GTK highway. Avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK road, NH 44.

Tikri, Jharoda Borders, Dhansa are closed for any traffic movement, said DCP Traffic Range western.

In the meantime, Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan / Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera are available at open borders to Haryana.

Those driving to Noida have been warned to take DND because the Scream The Noida Link Road border has been closed to traffic. NH24 is also closed to traffic from the Ghaziabad to Delhi border.

NEW DELHI: In light of the nationwide call for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Tuesday from various farmers’ organizations protesting the Center’s new farm laws, the Delhi and Haryana police issued a travel advisory stating that people may face traffic blockages on various roads and highways.Haryana Police Additional Director General (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk said that the Haryana civil and police administration has made elaborate arrangements in accordance with instructions from the state government.“The main objective of these arrangements is to maintain public peace and order, prevent any type of violence, maintain the supply of essential items and facilitate the operation of the traffic and public transport system throughout the state. The instructions in force due to Covid -19 The situation of the pandemic has also been taken into account, ”he added in a statement.Bharat Bandh: Live UpdatesMeanwhile, the Delhi Police have also made the necessary arrangements to ensure the normal movement of people on the roads of the proposed Bharat Bandh.Senior police officers warned that anyone who attempts to disrupt normal movement or attempts to close shops by force will be dealt with vigorously. “The police appeal to everyone not to disturb the lives of ordinary citizens and residents of Delhi,” Delhi PRO police said in a statement.

Here is the list of roads that travelers in Haryana should avoid today:

Almost every district in the state, except for Nuh and Narnaul, is likely to be affected by large or small traffic jams on the roads, the Haryana official said.

Additionally, there may also be disruptions at various toll plazas in the state.

The main national highways Delhi-Ambala (NH-44), Delhi-Hisar (NH-9), Delhi-Palwal (NH-19) and Delhi to Rewari (NH-48) may also experience some short-term traffic interruptions. Peak impact time is expected to be between 12 pm and 3 pm.

1/ eleven Agitated farmers call for Bharat Bandh today Show subtitles Karnataka: farmers protesting at the Belagavi bus terminal. West Bengal: Left-wing political parties protest on the train tracks at Calcutta’s Jadabpur train station and stop a train, in support of today’s Bharat Bandh by farmers’ unions. Left-wing parties and various unions, as well as organizations, in Vizag hold a demonstration in support of the call to Bharat Bandh from all parties and farmers’ associations. Karnataka: Bus passengers annoyed due to a protest in Mysuru. City Police Station Hitech Mobile Command Center at the protest site to monitor activities. Telangana: Road Transport Corporation workers in Kamareddy extend their support for Bharat Bandh by farmers unions. (ANI) Karnataka: Activists from various organizations, including the farmers’ body, protest against three controversial farm laws in Mysuru. Bihar: Security personnel deployed in Patna, following the call of Bharat Bandh by the farmers’ unions, against the agricultural laws of the central government. (ANI) Strong security deployment on the Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border). The farmers ‘protest at the border entered today the 13th. The farmers’ unions have called Bharat Bandh today, against the agricultural laws of the central government. (ANI) Andhra Pradesh: Left-wing political parties protest in Parvathipuram of Vizianagaram district, in support of the Bharat Bandh called by the farmers’ unions, against the agricultural laws of the central government. (ANI) West Bengal: BJP today called a 12-hour bandh in North Bengal, for the death of a party worker during their protest against the state government in Siliguri yesterday. Siliguri’s visual. (ANI) Maharashtra: Pune APMC Market remains open in ‘Bharat Bandh’. (ANI)

About Bharat Bandh

The ‘Bharat Bandh’ on 8 December has been called by farmers’ unions who have been protesting on the Delhi borders for 12 days demanding the repeal of the Center’s new agricultural marketing laws.

Talks between the government and protesting farmers remained inconclusive on Saturday, even after five rounds of discussions, as union leaders stuck to their demand for repeal of the new farm laws and launched into a ‘maun vrat ‘looking for a clear answer of’ yes or no ‘. forcing the Center to convene another meeting on December 9 to resolve the deadlock.

The three farm laws enacted in September have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will cut out middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, protesting farmers have expressed their fear that the new laws would pave the way to remove the Minimum Livelihood Price safety cushion and wipe out the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of large corporations. The Center has repeatedly stated that these mechanisms will continue.

(with contributions from agencies)