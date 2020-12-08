Before the sixth round of talks, farmers will meet with Interior Minister Amit Shah at 7 pm | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: A day before the sixth round of talks between protesting farmers and the central government, farmer leaders were invited to meet with Union Interior Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday at 7pm.

“We have a meeting with the interior minister at 7pm today. We are going to the Singhu border now and from there we will go to the interior minister,” Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesman Rakesh Tikait told reporters.

In particular, after the fifth round of talks was inconclusive, the Union’s agriculture minister, Narendra Singh Tomar, has called another meeting for December 9. The leaders of the farmers’ groups have held several rounds of talks with the government so far.

Thousands of farmers protest against the three recently enacted agricultural laws: the Agricultural Products Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Guarantee and the Agricultural Services Act of 2020 and the Essential Products (Amendment) Act of 2020.