Activist Trupti Desai banned from Shirdi until December 11 | India News
PUNE: Social activist Trupti Desai has been banned from entering the temple city of Maharashtra. Shirdi until December 11 after he threatened to remove the boards placed by shrine officials asking devotees to dress in a “civilized” manner, an official said Tuesday.
Citing the law and order situation, Subdivisional Magistrate (Shirdi area) Govind Shinde has sent a notice to Desai, asking him not to enter Shirdi, in the adjoining Ahmednagar district, from midnight on December 8 to 12 midnight on December 11.
Issuing a warning to the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple Trust about her calling on devotees to dress in a “civilized” manner, Desai had previously said that if the tablets carrying the contentious message were not removed, she and other activists would come to Shirdi and they would take them away. themselves on December 10.
“In view of the law and order situation, Desai received the notice under section 144 of the CrPC on Tuesday. He was banned from entering Shirdi municipal boundaries (until December 11),” Shinde told PTI .
Taking into account complaints that some people arrive at the shrine in “objectionable” clothing, the trust placed boards outside the temple premises asking devotees to dress in a “civilized” or “Indian culture” manner.
However, a senior trust official clarified that they have not imposed any dress code on devotees and that the message was just an appeal.
“Despite our protest against these boards, the trust has not removed them. If the boards are not removed, we will go to Shirdi and remove them ourselves on December 10,” Desai had said.
Last week, the social activist said she had written to Maharashtra’s chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, urging him to crack down on the temple’s trust over the issue of clothing.
