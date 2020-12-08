India Top Headlines

A Christian journalist shot dead in northwestern Pakistan | India News

ISLAMABAD: A Christian journalist was shot dead by unknown gunmen near his home in the northwestern Pakistani city of Dera Ismail Khan, police said Tuesday.

According to the FIR, unidentified gunmen riding a motorcycle opened fire on Qais Javed, 37, at midnight near his home in Dera Ismail Khan, a district bordering the volatile North Waziristan tribal region.

Azmatullah, an officer from a police station where the FIR was located, said the journalist was shot several times and rushed to the main hospital in the city, but died on the way. “So far no arrests have been made,” the police officer said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the killing, and police said they were investigating to determine the motive. The family of the deceased said he had no personal enmity with anyone.

Javed was working with a local newspaper, Ehadnama. He had also worked as a cameraman for a private news channel and had recently started his own web channel.

In recent years, various extremist groups have attacked members of religious minorities in Pakistan.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, Pakistan is considered one of the most dangerous places for journalists. Seventy journalists have been killed in the country in the last two decades.

