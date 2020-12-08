11 days later, the body was found near the MiG-29 crash site; DNA report expected

Opinion

A body believed to belong to the Indian Navy pilot Commander Nishant Singh, missing since his MiG-29 fighter plane crashed in the Arabian Sea 11 days ago, has been found by rescue teams and Officials await the result of a DNA test to confirm his identity. .

The DNA test result alone can confirm identity, as the body was beyond recognition when it was found, people aware of the matter said on condition of anonymity Monday.

“Mortal remains of a human body have been recovered in the vicinity of the remains. The samples are sent for DNA testing to confirm identity, ”said a statement from the Indian Navy.

The people cited above said the body was found near the spot where the MiG-29 crashed into the Arabian Sea on November 26. One of the two pilots on the plane was rescued shortly after the accident.

“All sections of the wreckage, including the ejection seats, have been accounted for through the use of side-scan sonar and HD cameras. The FDR / CVR [flight data recorder/cockpit voice recorder] along with other important material have so far been recovered for analysis [and] investigation, ”the statement said.

The Navy had mobilized nine warships, 14 aircraft, and several small craft for the search and rescue mission to locate the missing pilot. The statement said maritime surveillance planes and helicopters had conducted sorties totaling 270 hours during the search.

The Navy ordered an investigation into the accident.