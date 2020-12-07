‘You can’t build a new century with old laws’: Prime Minister Modi’s speech for reforms amid farmers’ protest

Opinion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that development reforms are needed and some laws from the last century have become a burden now. The remarks were made during the virtual inauguration of the Agra rai metro project, at a time when farmers are protesting the three laws passed by Parliament.

“Development reforms are needed. The reforms are very necessary for a new order and to give new facilities. We cannot build the next century with the laws of the previous century, ”said Prime Minister Modi.

“Some laws that used to be good in the last century have become a burden in the current century. The reforms must be a continuous process, ”he added.

The Prime Minister added that his government is carrying out “comprehensive reforms.” “Previously, reforms used to happen gradually, or taking into account some sectors and departments,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi’s statements come a day before the ‘Bharat Bandh’, a call for a national strike by various farmers’ organizations demanding the repeal of the three laws passed in September.

The so-called bandh (closure) has been supported by various opposition parties and state governments. However, the Center has called on all states and territories in the union to strengthen security, stating that peace and quiet must be maintained during ‘Bharat Bandh’.

Farmers protest against the Agricultural Products Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020, the Farmers’ Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Guarantee and the Agricultural Services Act of 2020 and the Essential Products Act (Amendment ) of 2020.

Major political parties such as Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Samajwadi Party (SP), Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and the Left Front have come out in support of the bandh .

The strike will affect displacement, especially in the national capital, since most of its borders are sealed. The Delhi Traffic Police has published a list of open borders for people coming from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Some of the taxi and taxi unions, including those associated with app-based aggregators, have also decided to join the one-day strike.

Thousands of farmers have gathered on Delhi’s borders to protest against the new farm laws, which they say will pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them “at the mercy” of large corporations.

Talks between the government and protesting farmers remained inconclusive on Saturday, even after five rounds of discussions as union leaders stood firm in their demand for repeal of the new farm laws.