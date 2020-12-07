With 32,981 fresh Covid-19 cases, the trend of fewer than 40,000 daily infections continues for the eighth day

Opinion

India’s count of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) surpassed 9.67 million after 32,981 new infections and 391 deaths were reported across the country, according to the Union Ministry of Health on Monday. The death toll in the country has risen to 140,573 and the total number of active cases stood at 396,729, the Health Ministry board showed. India has been reporting fewer than 40,000 cases of the coronavirus disease in a day for eight days. The number of deaths in a single day has fallen below 400 for the first time since July.

With 39,109 new recoveries, the total number of recovered Covid-19 patients is 91.39,901, bringing the recovery rate to 94.37 percent on Monday morning, data from the Health Ministry showed. The ministry has said that for the past nine days, the new daily recoveries recorded in the country have been more than daily cases.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said a total of 14,77,87,656 samples have been tested for Covid-19 as of December 6. Of these, 8,01,081 samples were analyzed on Sunday.

India’s Covid-19 count had crossed the 2 million mark on August 7, 3 million on August 23, and 4 million on September 5. It went from 5 million on September 16, 6 million on September 28, 7 million on October 11, crossed 8 million on October 29 and exceeded 9 million on November 20.

The Union Ministry of Health had previously said that the country does not need to vaccinate all its 1.3 billion inhabitants if it succeeds in interrupting the transmission of the coronavirus disease.

Meanwhile, the Serum Institute of India has become the first indigenous company to apply to the Comptroller General of Drugs of India (DCGI) for an emergency use authorization for the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine in the country citing unmet medical needs due to the pandemic and in the interest of the general public, official sources said.