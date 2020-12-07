India Top Headlines

Vyapam scam: 126 more accused | India News

BHOPAL: The CBI has filed the final supplemental charge sheet against 126 individuals in the 2009 Vyapam premedical test scam related to false admissions at the Gaja Raja Medical College in Gwalior. Detention warrants without bail have been issued against 10 people.

Among the accused are 35 candidates, 26 imitators, 17 parents and guardians and 48 intermediaries. CBI reviewed the 16 lakh database of candidates who had presented for the medical examination that year and verified their photographs. The central agency had taken up this case in compliance with Supreme Court directives five years ago. The charge sheet was presented to Special Judge Anil Namdev.

Reference page