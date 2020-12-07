up-forms-a-high-level-team-for-the-security-of-the-covid-19-vaccine-storage-areas

Opinion

Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday formed a team of high-level officers to manage the security and protection of Covid-19 vaccine warehouses, once they become available, across the state. The development comes a day after Yogi requested a “strong chamber type EVM security type” for vaccine storage areas and expanding the state’s vaccine storage capacity to 230,000 liters.

The team consists of the chief secretary, the additional chief secretary (home), the additional chief secretary (health), and the additional chief secretary (medical education). Yogi made the decision and formed the committee at the second meeting in two days dedicated to vaccine preparation.

“The government is fully committed to protecting the population of the state from infection and every effort is being made,” he said at the meeting held at his official residence.

On Saturday, the prime minister had asked officials to increase the vaccine storage capacity for December 15 from the current 90,000 liters to 230,000 liters. It had also discussed establishing cold chain maintenance, creating a force of vaccinators, and training before any vaccines became available.