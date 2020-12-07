India Top Headlines

Thugs shoot JD (U) member in Bihar | India News

PATNA: A 42-year-old JD (U) official and former panchayat member was shot dead by criminals in Bihar’s Khagaria district on Sunday, just 11 days after the murder of a mukhiya’s husband in the same district, Ramashankar reports .

The crime was committed around 7 a.m. when Naresh Ram had gone out for a morning walk on the outskirts of his town, Beldaur, under the same police station along with others. Two assailants accosted Ram on the Beldaur-Pansalwa highway and fired three bullets into his body, killing him on the spot. Sikandar Kumar, an eyewitness and teacher, rushed to the scene after hearing the sound of a gunshot only to find JD’s (U) block vice president lying in a pool of blood. He subsequently reported the crime to the Beldaur police, who sent the body for an autopsy. Khagaria SP Amitesh Kumar said the motive for the killing has not yet been determined.

JD (U) Khagaria District President Sonelal Mehta expressed deep anguish over Ram’s murder and demanded the immediate arrest of the criminals.

