The user fee can take effect at 120 train stations | India News

NEW DELHI: The government is likely to make a final decision on imposing a user charge at certain railway stations in the next two weeks, sources said. The Ministry of Railways proposes that the charge be between 10 and 50 rupees for different classes of travelers and passengers traveling in first class pay the maximum charge.

Officials said that while the Cabinet will decide on the position, the Ministry of Railways will answer the call on how many stations will be covered by this scheme. In the first phase, the charge would be applied in almost 120 major stations, including New Delhi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (Mumbai), Nagpur, Tirupati, Chandigarh, Gwalior, Puducherry and Sabarmati.

The sources said that the bidding dates for two main stations, New Delhi and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, have been extended to December 18 and 15, respectively. The collection of user fees will be one of the guaranteed sources of income for private agents that will make massive investments in the remodeling of the main railway stations. “There will be more and a good response, if the bidders know what the user charge will be,” said a source.

TOI has learned that platform tickets at all these stations can also rise marginally and in the case of passengers, the charge would be included in the fare. The sources said the deliberations are over whether the user fee for passengers in the unreserved category and those taking suburban trains would be minimal or would be exempt from paying such a fee.

The rail ministry had previously said that the amount raised will be used to improve passenger facilities at these major stations.

