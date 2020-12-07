the-supreme-court-allows-the-founding-ceremony-of-the-central-vista-project-after-the-center-promises-to-stop-all-work-on-the-site

Opinion

On Monday, the Supreme Court allowed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s groundbreaking ceremony for the new Parliament on December 10 after the Center promised to halt all work at the Central Vista Project site.

The Center’s statement came after the high court took note of recent developments regarding construction activity taking place at the site.

Under the Vista Central project, a common Central Secretariat, a new Parliament House building and the residences of the Prime Minister and Vice President will be built. The new Parliament building will be ready by 2022. A part of the new Central Secretariat, which will house the offices of all central ministries, will be completed by 2023.

The court of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maaheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna met especially to convey to Attorney General Tushar Mehta on recent developments related to the project and indicated that a suspension order be passed if no statement is received from the Center.

The central government has maintained that the renovation is in accordance with existing laws and will not damage any heritage buildings.

Mehta took five minutes to receive instructions and returned with a statement that all physical work done at the site will be put on hold until the court makes a ruling.

While the superior court took cognizance of the petitions challenging the granting of authorizations granted to the Central Vista Project, the court said: “It must not be a fait accompli presented to the court. Stop at the foundation laying ceremony. A certain deference must be shown to the Court. “

The SC told Mehta that if any physical changes are made, it cannot be undone later. However, it allowed the paperwork related to the project, as well as the foundation-laying ceremony already set, to proceed as scheduled.