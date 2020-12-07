India Top Headlines

The repeal of agricultural laws will show the government’s generosity: Shiv Sena | India News

MUMBAI: With farmers protesting against the Center’s agricultural laws continuing near Delhi, the Shiv Sena said on Monday that if the Union government repeals the agricultural marketing laws, it will show its “generosity.”

An editorial in Shiv Sena’s spokesman ‘Saamana’ blamed the central government for the “deterioration” of the situation, and said that farmers have the right to protest.

“They are protesting near Delhi with that right. The government also has no reason to feel bad about withdrawing the agricultural laws, which they (the farmers) find tyrannical. Rather (withdrawing the laws) will be generous,” he said. said.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points in Delhi against the new agricultural laws.

The Center’s offer to amend the contentious laws failed to cut the ice with the farmer groups during the fifth round of talks on Saturday, and protesting growers called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Tuesday.

The editorial in ‘Saamana’ said that the current stalemate would have been alleviated a bit if the government had “shown the courtesy” of holding parliaments on the issue with peasant leaders such as Prakash Singh Badal (of Shiromani Akali Dal) and (head of the CPN) Sharad Pawar during the difficult time.

“Today, the situation is getting worse. These are the fruits of the government’s actions,” he said.

The government has people who can win the elections or “buy the victory,” but it lacks experts who can combat the challenges faced by farmers or the problem of unemployment, the editorial said.

He said there was a time when the government had problem solvers like (the late BJP leaders) Pramod Mahajan, Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj, who could have a dialogue leading to the end of a stalemate (on any issue).

“But today, there is not a single face of that type in the government. Therefore, five or five rounds of discussions (with farmers) have failed,” the editorial said.

He stated that with the implementation of the agricultural laws, the lands of the farmers will pass into the hands of the industrialists.

Times of India