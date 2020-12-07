India Top Headlines

The country will not have to wait too long for the Covid-19 vaccine: PM | India News

LUCK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the country will not have to wait too long to receive the coronavirus vaccine, even as he warned people that there should be no laxity when it comes to preventing infection.

He spoke at the inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro project via videoconference.

Before ending his speech, the prime minister said: “One thing I will definitely remind you of is that the wait for a vaccine is underway, but in the last few days I have met scientists and I feel the country will not have to wait too long. “.

“However, there should be no laxity on our part when it comes to preventing infection. Masks and a distance of two meters is very necessary,” he said.

