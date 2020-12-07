The Center sends a notice for ‘Bharat Bandh’; calls on states to strengthen security and guarantee peace

Opinion

The Center has called on all states and territories of the Union to strengthen security during the ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Tuesday called by farmers’ unions and supported by opposition parties, while affirming that peace and tranquility must stay that day, officials said.

In a nationwide notice, the Union Interior Ministry also said that state governments and UT administrations must ensure that issued Covid-19 guidelines regarding health and social distancing are strictly followed.

States and UT were told that peace and quiet should be maintained during the ‘Bharat Bandh’ and precautionary measures should be taken so that no adverse incidents occur anywhere in the country, a ministry official said on Monday. inland.

The ‘Bharat Bandh’ has been called by farmers’ unions who have been protesting against the three agricultural laws enacted at the Monsoon Parliament Session. The main political parties, such as Congress, NCP, DMK, SP, TRS and Izquierda, came out on Sunday in strong support for the bandh.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points in Delhi against the new agricultural laws.

Talks between the government and protesting farmers remained inconclusive on Saturday, even after five rounds of discussions, as union leaders stuck to their demand for repeal of the new farm laws and launched into a ‘maun vrat ‘looking for a clear answer of’ yes or no ‘. forcing the Center to convene another meeting on December 9 to resolve the deadlock.