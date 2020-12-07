India Top Headlines

Singhu, NH 44 border closed due to traffic movement as farmers’ protest enters on the 12th | India News

NEW DELHI: As the ongoing farmer agitation at the Burari, Singhu and Tikri borders entered on the 12th, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for travelers on Monday, as the multiple borders between Delhi and neighboring states were closed to traffic.

The Delhi Traffic Police today issued a traffic alert closing National Highway (NH) 44 on both sides in the national capital region.

Travelers have been asked to take alternate routes across the borders of Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli and avoid the outer ring road, GTK road and NH-44.

“The borders of Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari and Mangesh are closed. The NH-44 is closed on both sides. Take alternative routes through the borders of Lampur, Safiabad and Saboli. Traffic has been diverted from the Mukarba highway and GTK Avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Highway, NH-44, “the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

The chilla border on the Noida link road is closed to traffic from Noida to Delhi due to protests from farmers and people are advised to avoid the Noida link road to reach the national capital.

The Gazipur border, where the farmers’ protest entered on the 10th, on the NH-24 is closed to traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi.

“Traffic Alert: Gazipur border on NH-24 is closed to traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi due to protests from farmers. People are advised to avoid NH-24 to come to Delhi and use Apsara / Bhopra / DND to go to Delhi, “said the Delhi Traffic Police.

Also, the Tikri and Jharoda borders are closed to any traffic movement. Meanwhile, the Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles such as cars and two-wheelers and the Jhatikara border is open for two-wheelers only.

The Haryana border areas that have been allowed to remain open are Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan / Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera.

Thousands of farmers have gathered in and around Delhi to protest against the three agricultural laws, passed at the Monsoon Session of Parliament in September.

Farmers protest against the Agricultural Products Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020, the Farmers’ Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Guarantee and the Agricultural Services Act of 2020 and the Essential Products Act (Amendment ) of 2020.

Original source