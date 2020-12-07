‘Show Faith, Donate Rs101 Crore for Ram Temple’ – BJP Leader to Congress

Opinion

In a counterattack, Chhattisgarh Prime Minister Bhupesh Baghel demanded that the BJP account for the money it has raised on behalf of the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the cornerstone of which was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August, when a BJP leader asked the state government to donate Rs 101 crore for the temple if the big party “had faith in Lord Ram”.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, commissioned to build a large new ram temple, will raise more than Rs 713.45 crore through vouchers for the construction of the Ram temple.

“Pahele to ye batayein ki jo shila pujan kiye aur paise le gaye the uska hisaab kya hai … matlab ye dhandha hee bana liye hain kya (They must first account for the money they have collected after performing ‘shila pujan’ (placement cornerstone) in the past. Have they done it business?) ”CM Baghel asked during a press conference on Sunday while responding to BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal’s demand for Rs 101 crore for the temple donation.

The CM further said that in 1992 the BJP had performed shila pujan and raised funds in million rupees. The BJP, said the CM, should answer how that money was used.

“How much money and bricks were collected to build the temple of Ram? Their accounts must be disclosed ”, asked the CM.

In reaction to the CM’s statement, Agarwal said that Congress has no right to raise questions about the Ram Mandir account because they have not made any contributions in the construction of the temple.

BJP senior leader and former minister Rajesh Munat said that Vishva Hindu Parishad has all the records of donations made for the construction of temples in Ayodhya.

“The Congress party should investigate its own history and should make public the funds they have raised through various means … The people of Chhattisgarh are suffering … This government has not done a single job in the last two years and they are continually boasting of their achievements, ”Munat said.

On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Ram Mandir ending the decades-old Ayodhya title dispute.