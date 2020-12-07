sad-and-shiv-sena-meet-to-discuss-ties-and-agricultural-stir

India

Updated: December 7, 2020 6:15 AM IST

Shiromani Akali Dal’s delegation met on Sunday with the Prime Minister of Maharashtra and the President of Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray, on various issues related to the “interference of the Center in the rights of the states”, in a significant step of the opposition political parties at the national level. In addition to discussing issues related to center-state relations, the two sides also decided to jointly support the ongoing farmer protests.

The SAD delegation led by Vice President and former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra visited Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s official bungalow in Mumbai. The delegation discussed its position on the farmers’ protest, decided to unite on the alleged interference of the Center in the rights of state governments and on the broader national issue as a combative front. The leaders of the key opposition parties are expected to meet in Delhi in the coming weeks to discuss the further course of action.

“We have already held meetings with some regional parties and we are meeting with leaders of DMK, TRS, TMC with the common intention of opposing the intervention of the Center in the rights of the states. The Center has been suppressing the rights of states on state matters, including public order, agriculture, and finance. With the appearance of a cyber crime, the Center is intervening in law and order, by passing agricultural laws that seek to overcome the state powers of agricultural marketing … We want to collectively oppose this attempt, ”said Chandumajra.