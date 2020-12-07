Rail unions extend their support for farmers’ call for Bharat Bandh

Opinion

Farmers demanding the repeal of three farm laws were shot in the arm on Monday by two of the national carrier’s largest unions, the Federation of Indian Railways (AIRF) and the National Federation of Indian Railways (NFIR). , who extended their support. for Bharat Bandh on Tuesday.

The rail unions announced Monday that their members will hold rallies and demonstrations on Tuesday in a show of solidarity with the farmers who have called for the bandh.

Indian Rail Federation (AIRF) General Secretary Shiva Gopal Mishra met with agitated farmers at Delhi’s Singhu border and assured them that members of the railway union are with them in their fight against the new agricultural laws.

“We have written to our affiliates across the Indian Railway to support farmers in their struggle to achieve their genuine demands, on December 8, 2020 during Bharat Bandh. ‘ I have already advised AIRF affiliates to organize agitation, dharna, rallies and lunchtime rallies against the anti-farmer policies of the Government of India. I hope the government recognizes the genuine demands of the farmers and remedies them as soon as possible, ”he said in a statement.

M Raghavaiah, NFIR Secretary General, in a statement, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept the farmers’ demands and said that the railway families are with the “annadatas” in their fight against the laws against farms that they are “harmful to the peasant community of the nation.”

“The general secretary of NFIR advised all its affiliated unions throughout the Indian Railways to hold dharnas, rallies and demonstrations in solidarity with the farmers’ struggle and against the anti-farmers decisions of the central government,” the statement says.

The two unions, comprising nearly 13 lakh of current railway employees and around 20 lakh of retired employees, are the latest to show solidarity with agitated farmers. Support for farmers has also come from the National Congress of Indian Trade Unions (INTUC), the All India Congress of Trade Unions (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) and the India Trade Union Center (CITU).

The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) has also expanded its support.

“It was previously decided that the North India Transport Fraternity will participate in the Bharat Bandh announced by the farmers, but now it has been resolved in the meeting that transport associations and unions from other parts of the country will join the Bharat Bandh of farmers and voluntarily suspend their operations on December 8, 2020, “AIMTC said in a statement.