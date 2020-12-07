India Top Headlines

Pro-Khalistan team threatens to “close” Indian missions on December 10 | India News

LONDON: The US-based pro-Khalistan separatist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) on Monday threatened to shut down Indian consulates in London, Birmingham, Frankfurt, Vancouver, Toronto, Washington DC, San Francisco and New York on December 10. through a car. , tractor and truck demonstrations in support of Punjab farmers. The announcement came a day after SFJ official Paramjit Singh Pamma, who is on the NIA’s Most Wanted list, was seen along with some supporters waving blue and yellow Khalistani flags at the “Kisan rally. “London Sunday hosted by the Punjabi diaspora.

Stating that “Khalistan is the only solution to the plight of Punjab farmers,” SFJ General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said: “We have called for the closure of Indian consulates on Human Rights Day. UN Humans “.

He said the team had been “emboldened by the positions of Canadian Prime Minister (Justin) Trudeau, UK MPs and a representative of the UN Secretary General on supporting the farmers’ protest.”

While 13 protesters were arrested in London for violating Covid regulations during Sunday’s rally, Birmingham-based Pamma and 15-20 supporters freely mingled with the crowd that had descended onto the streets in response to a call. of the Federation of Sikh Organizations. The federation clarified on Monday that although SFJ was not a member organization, “everyone concerned about the situation of farmers was free to attend the peaceful protest.”

Vishwesh Negi, Minister for Politics, Press and Information in the Indian high commission, said the mission would coordinate with UK authorities to find out how a gathering of thousands of people could take place without prior permission. He said authorities had already raised the issue with UK home and foreign offices.

The high commission had been notified that an organization representing the Punjabi diaspora requested permission from the police for a protest involving 40 vehicles. “In the end, around 700 vehicles participated in the rally,” said Negi.

“The protesters gathered in large numbers, between 3,500 and 4,000 of them, in front of the high commission, disobeying the rules of social distancing during a pandemic. As expected, it soon became clear that the meeting was led by anti-Indian separatists. , who took the opportunity initiative to pursue their own agenda on behalf of supporting farmers’ protests in India. ”

Diaspora protests had also been organized in Canada, the United States, Australia and New Zealand, but apparently they did not involve any Sikh separatist groups.

Kuldip Singh Chaheru, one of the three London protest coordinators, said: “The static protest in front of the Indian high commission on Sunday in support of farmers protesting in Delhi was officially organized by the FSO, which has over 30 years of experience in organizing peaceful protests in London. Thousands participated and came mainly from the Sikh community, but included non-Sikhs. One or two people came with banners from Khalistan and there were 15-20 from Sikhs For Justice with their flags from the 2020 referendum “.

Pamma, a “designated terrorist” in India, had left Punjab in the mid-1990s and is believed to have traveled to Pakistan before being granted political asylum in Britain in 2000. He has been linked to separatist groups such as Babbar Khalsa International and Khalistan Tiger Force. , in addition to the twin bomb explosions of Patiala and Ambala in 2010 and the 2009 assassination of Rashtriya Sikh Sangat leader Rulda Singh.

In December 2015, Pamma was arrested and imprisoned in Portugal following an extradition request from India. However, the extradition was not carried out and he returned to live in Great Britain.

