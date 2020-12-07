prime-minister-narendra-modi-inaugurates-the-construction-of-the-agra-metro-project

Opinion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated phase one of the construction of the Agra Metro project on Monday. While the Prime Minister virtually joined the event, Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath was physically present in the city.

The Agra Metro project, the official says, will facilitate the movement of around 2.5 million local residents and provide connectivity to monuments, train stations and major markets. There is optimism that seamless connectivity through the Agra Metro would help promote tourism.

The Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has set a goal of completing the first phase of the Agra metro railway project, estimated at Rs 8379.62 crore, by December 2022. The metro railway project would help boost tourism in Taj City, said Kumar Keshav, managing director of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation.