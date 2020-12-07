prime-minister-modi-to-virtually-inaugurate-construction-of-agra-metro-project

Opinion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the construction of the Agra metro project by videoconference on Monday.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said that the Agra Metro project will boost ‘ease of life’ for both Agra people and tourists.

“At 12 noon tomorrow, December 7, the construction works of the Agra Metro Project will begin. This project is spread over two corridors and will increase the ‘Ease of Living’ for the people of Agra and benefit the tourists who visit this vibrant city, ”PM Modi tweeted.

Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries will also attend the event to be held at the 15th PAC Battalion parade in Agra.

The Agra metro project comprises two corridors with a total length of 29.4 km and will connect major tourist attractions such as the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Sikandra with train stations and bus stops, according to a PMO statement.

The estimated cost of the project will be 8,379.62 million rupees and will be completed in five years.

The project will benefit Agra’s 26 lakh population and will also serve more than 60 lakh tourists who visit the historic city each year. It will provide an environmentally friendly mass rapid transit system to Agra, according to the statement.

On March 8 last year, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Agra Metro project in conjunction with the start of commercial operations of the Lucknow Metro throughout the 23 km long North-South corridor from CCS Airport to Munshipulia.