police-warn-against-strict-measures-against-disruptors-and-use-drones-to-monitor-protesters

Delhi police said on Monday they will take strict legal action against people attempting to disrupt the movement of traffic or people or forcibly close shops during the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, as close to 4,000 traffic personnel and thousands of personnel from Security will be deployed at city borders and roads to regulate traffic and prevent adverse incidents.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said that Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which prohibits gathering of people, is already in effect throughout the city.

“Our maximum force will be on the roads and an elaborate traffic and safety arrangement has been put in place for the national strike. No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands, ”said Shrivastava.

Thousands of farmers have gathered on the Delhi borders to protest against the three farm laws enacted in September and called for a nationwide bandh on Tuesday.

In a statement released Monday, the city police called on everyone not to interrupt the lives of ordinary citizens and residents of Delhi during the strike.

As the city police have been receiving information that farmers protesting at various borders overseas and east of Delhi may attempt to block further borders or attempt to cross into Delhi, a “contingency plan” has been prepared to prevent the chaos of traffic and nuisances. Travellers. Of the 4,000 smugglers, the majority will be deployed on borders closed or affected by the protests of farmers.

On Monday night, senior police officers held a briefing of all traffic personnel who will be on duty Tuesday and explained contingency plans. All roundabout inspectors were informed of their deployment location and provided with a list of the borders and alternative routes through which vehicle movement between Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh will pass if protesting farmers block the main borders. of workers from political parties and various unions that have extended their support for the national strike, said a senior traffic police official.

“Our traffic staff will guide motorists according to the situation. There will be alternative routes to regulate the movement of vehicles. As the maximum traffic congestion is likely to occur in the areas bordering Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, our deployment will be primarily in those areas. We will post regular updates on the traffic situation on social media, ”said Special Police Commissioner (Traffic) Taj Hassan.

Seven borders that are completely closed due to farmers’ protest are Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Jharoda, Piao Maniyari and Mangesh in the outer and southwestern parts of the city and the Chilla border, which connects Delhi and Noida, in the east. from Delhi. Apart from these points, the Delhi-Meerut highway on the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad border (UP Gate) is closed for vehicles arriving in Delhi from the Ghaziabad side, while the opposite carriageway through which vehicles move towards Ghaziabad is open. The NH-24 service road at the UP gate border is also closed as protesting farmers have occupied it for the past 10 days.

Traffic police officials said that due to the closure of the seven borders, the movement of vehicles between Delhi and Haryana is being managed through Lampur, Safiabad, Saboli, Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan, Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera. .

“Similarly, motorists traveling between Delhi and UP are advised to take Apsara, Bhopra, Anand Vihar, Kalindi Kunj, DND, New Ashok Nagar, Kondli and Dallupra to avoid the traffic chaos. In case some of these open borders are also disrupted, there are many other points where vehicles can pass from one city to another, ”said another traffic policeman.

Senior police officers said all patrol vehicles will enter service. In the New Delhi district, security has been strengthened at the residence of senior ministers, including the minister of agriculture, and at important buildings such as Krishi Bhawan, Vigyan Bhawan and Parliament.

Senior officials said drone cameras will be used to monitor protesting farmers and those taking part in the strike. The offices of the different political parties that support the strike are also monitored.

“We are having conversations with the representatives of the political parties and various unions and we tell them that meetings, people or protests are not allowed in the city according to the Covid-19 guidelines. We are also holding meetings with RWA and market associations, ”said an official.