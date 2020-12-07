India Top Headlines

Police detain Akhilesh Yadav after he sits in dharna on the road and breaks the cordon | India News

LUCK: Police detained SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday after party leaders led by him broke through the security cordon to sit in a dharna in the heart of the city to oppose the three agricultural bills against which farmers have called for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on Tuesday.

With the UP police placing a virtual siege on the area around the Samajwadi Party headquarters here, a defiant Yadav sat in dharna on the road for some time together with various party leaders, before the UP police stop him and put him in a police van to get him out of the place.

“If the new farm laws are meant to help farmers, why are they on the road to war? Why is the government so inflexible? If farmers don’t want the new laws, the government should withdraw them,” he said journalists at the protest site. The head of the SP was scheduled to go to Kannauj to lead the farmers’ protest there after the party called on the entire state for a ‘kisan yatra’ against farm laws on Monday, but was not allowed to leave your residence and continue.

Yadav said the government should enact laws guaranteeing the doubling of farmers’ incomes, “but the government’s intention is unclear.”

