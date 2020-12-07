pm-modi-will-virtually-inaugurate-construction-of-the-agra-metro-project-today

Opinion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually launch the first phase of construction of the Agra Metro project on Monday, for which Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath will be physically present in the city.

The launch was initially scheduled for December 1, but failed to materialize. There was uncertainty about the prime minister’s physical presence during the launch.

A large screen has been placed to show the virtual launch of Metro. Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has set a goal of completing the first phase by December 2022.

The Agra Metro project aims to facilitate the movement of around 25 local lakhs and provide connectivity to monuments, train stations and major markets. There is optimism that seamless connectivity through the Agra Metro would help promote tourism.

The total cost of the Agra metro railway project is estimated at Rs 8379.62 crore.

The Metro rail project would help boost tourism in the city of Taj, said Kumar Keshav, managing director of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation.

“The Metro project will not only strengthen Agra’s transportation system, but will also enhance the heritage value of its historical monuments. That is why the Detailed Project Report (DPR) was prepared in such a way that the skyline of Agra was not affected and the beauty of its monuments remains intact. However, the DPR of Rail India Economic and Technical Service (RITES) Ltd kept the point of inheritance in mind, ”said Kumar.

The cost of the project has been further optimized by streamlining the facilities based on benchmarking exercises conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the senior official said.

“We have focused on protecting the Agra skyline, especially in the area around the Taj. The Agra Metro provides for 2 corridors with a total length of 29.4 km. The first corridor comprises 14 km and runs from Taj East Gate to Sikandra, which is partly elevated and partly underground with an elevated section of 6.3 km and an underground section of 7.7 km. In the priority section, the primary section of 6 km long of the Sikandra – Taj East Gate corridor of 14 km will be built and will have six stations. While the Taj East Gate, Basai and Fatehabad Road stations will be elevated, the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Jama Masjid stops will be underground because we didn’t want to disturb the horizon near Taj, “said Kumar.