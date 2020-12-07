Out of work for 9 months, more than 8,000 teachers from Tripura go to an indefinite protest

Opinion

Nine months after losing jobs, more than 8,000 school teachers fired from Tripura launched an indefinite sit-in protest demanding that the state government provide a permanent solution to their crises.

The teachers formed a joint forum made up of three separate organizations – Justice for 10323, Amra 10323 and All Tripura Ad Hoc Teachers’ Association – to protest in Agartala since the morning.

They claimed that they met with Prime Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in September this year and were assured of a permanent solution.

“We did not get a response because the prime minister assured us to provide a permanent solution. We have been out of work for the past nine months and are facing difficulties in meeting our household expenses. Therefore, we are protesting for an indefinite period until we are given permanent jobs and profit jobs for the families of the dismissed teachers, ”said Dalia Das, a member of the joint forum.

Before their meeting, the state cabinet approved lowering the age of these teachers to give them the opportunity to run for 9,700 non-technical Group C positions that would be notified on a staggered basis. The age relaxation would be in effect until March 31, 2023.

The Tripura High Court fired a total of 10,323 school teachers due to their flawed hiring process in 2014. These teachers were appointed to graduate, postgraduate and undergraduate positions at different stages since 2010.

In defiance of the order, the fired teachers and the former Left Front government filed a Petition for a Special License in the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court upheld the Superior Court order in 2017.

Of the total of 10,323 teachers, more than 8,000 were appointed ad-hoc, whose terms expired on March 31 of this year. The rest were placed in different positions in government departments. After his dismissal, they held protests in different phases.