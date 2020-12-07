Odisha government offices to be closed during Bharat Bandh, civil services review postponed

Opinion

The Odisha government on Monday ordered all of its offices to be closed on Tuesday in light of Bharat Bandh’s call by farmers to demand the repeal of recent farm laws.

In a statement, the government said that since transportation and vehicle movements are expected to be affected by the bandh in the state, it decided to close its offices on Tuesday. However, essential services provided by the government will continue to function in the state.

Although farmers in Delhi have called for Bharat bandh between 11am and 3pm, farmers’ bodies, trade unions and political parties in the state, including Congress, have called for a bandh from dawn to dusk. But BJD has yet to announce its position on bandh.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Public Utilities Commission rescheduled the General Studies Document-I and General Studies Document-II of the Odisha Civil Services Major Exam-2019 to be held on Tuesday in view of the Bharat Bandh. According to the new schedule, the OCS 2019 main exam for General Studies Test 1 and Test 2 will now take place on January 2, 2021.