Make an early decision to address farmers’ issues: Delhi Environment Minister Rai to the Center

Opinion

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai appealed to the central government on Monday to make an early decision to address farmers’ problems. Rai, who also raised the issue at an ICAR meeting convened by the Center on Monday, said that if farmers’ incomes are to be increased, the minimum support price (MSP) will have to be implemented.

“The farmers are shivering with cold since the last 11 days. If farmers’ incomes are to be increased, then as recommended by the Swaminathan committee, the MSP should be implemented, ”Rai told reporters.

“As the farmers demand, the central government must deliberate on their demands and make a decision soon to address the farmers issue,” he added. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points in Delhi against the new agricultural laws.

The Center’s offer to amend contentious laws failed to cut the ice with farmer groups during the fifth round of talks on Saturday.