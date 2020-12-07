Hindustan Times News Updates: Indian Air Force Fully Prepared to Transport Covid-19 Vaccines and All Latest News

Opinion

Here are today’s top news, analysis and views. Find out all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Indian Air Force Fully Prepared to Transport Covid-19 Vaccines

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is fully prepared to assist in the distribution of a Covid-19 vaccine to the furthest reaches of the country using its extensive fleet of transport jets, people familiar with the developments said on Sunday. read more

Pricing, Key Capacity Areas as Pfizer Files for India License

India is yet to discuss the price of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine and the company’s ability to deliver the orders placed by the country, even as the Central Standard Drug Control Organization or CDSCO reviews the emergency authorization requested by the developer of the vaccine. read more

‘Show Faith, Donate Rs 101 Crore for Ram Temple’ – BJP Leader to Congress

In a counterattack, Chhattisgarh Prime Minister Bhupesh Baghel demanded that the BJP account for the money it has raised on behalf of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. read more

‘The next 4-5 years’: Virat Kohli talks about the selection of Hardik Pandya in 2016

Hardik Pandya’s recent exploits with the bat have convinced Virat Kohli that the off-roader may be India’s next finalist. Kohli feels the time has come for Pandya to take the next step in her career. Read also

Queen Elizabeth will be one of the first to be vaccinated in the UK

Queen Elizabeth, 94, and Prince Philip, 99, are expected to be among the first to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, the first shipment of which arrived in the UK and will be administered first to those of legal age. . 80 on Tuesday. read more

Anushka Sharma congratulates Virat Kohli, Team India for winning in Australia: ‘Congratulations my love’

Actress Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram Stories to post a congratulatory message for the India team and her husband Virat Kohli after India recorded a spectacular victory against Australia. read more

Thousands of people gather in London to protest against India’s agricultural laws

People in London protested India’s farm laws on Sunday. The protesters gathered near the Indian embassy with posters. People reportedly raised slogans in favor of farmers during the demonstration. Clock