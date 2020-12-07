India Top Headlines

HC maintains the OIL job in Dibru-Saikhowa | India News

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati HC on Monday issued a suspension on exploration and drilling by Oil India Limited (OIL) at seven hydrocarbon project sites within the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, citing failure to comply with the Supreme Court’s order to conduct a biodiversity impact assessment study. Mukut Das reports.

In an affidavit filed Nov. 17, the state forest department said OIL had not conducted any impact assessment studies for the prolonged drilling of seven oil wells in an ecologically fragile area, which includes the blast site. Baghjan which was recently closed. The PSU assured the court that it would not begin drilling operations without completing the recommended study.

Times of India