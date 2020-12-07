guwahati-school-principal-arrested-for-alleged-rape-of-daughter

Opinion

Guwahati police arrested a university principal for allegedly raping his daughter several years ago.

Ashutosh Kundu, head of BRM Government Law College, was arrested Sunday on the charges of his 26-year-old daughter, police said. He was presented in a city court on Monday and was held in custody for 14 days.

According to the police, the complainant had filed an FIR on November 30 alleging that her father had sexually harassed her for several months. The FIR has been filed under sections 376, 354, 352, 506 and 294 of the IPC for rape, criminal assault to outrage modesty, criminal intimidation, obscene acts, etc.

“The accused was arrested as a result of his daughter’s complaints. The complainant says that she was sexually assaulted about 10 years ago, but that she had not complained when she was very young, ”said Nikumoni Bhuyan, head of the women’s police station in Panbazar.