Four, including two women, die in bear attack in Chhattisgarh

Four people, including two women, were killed in a bear attack in the Koriya district of Chhattisgarh’s Surguja division, authorities said Monday.

The bear attacked the villagers as they were returning from a nearby jungle on Sunday night, after which the district administration, police and forest department launched a rescue operation, which lasted until late at night.

“A group of local tribes from Angwahi village were returning home after collecting forest products from the jungle when a bear attacked them. Four of them died while some people climbed the trees. We got information and launched a rescue operation into the jungle. During the rescue operations, four bodies were recovered and the rescue team managed to save a person who climbed a tree. Three others who were injured in the attack were also rescued by the team, ”Inspector General of Police, Surguja Range, Ratanlal Dangi told HT.

The IG further said that villagers reported the bear attack on Sunday night and subsequently Collector Satyanarayan Rathore, Police Superintendent (SP) Chandramohan Singh and rushed to the scene together with a team.

“The rescue operation started in the afternoon and ended around midnight. We have found four bodies, including two women, ”said the IG.

The deceased were identified as Phool Sai, Ijaoria Sai, Rajkumari Sai, and a Shivachan Sai.

“The bear was wandering around the area and the rescue team managed to chase it away in the jungle around 1 am. The wounded were admitted to a government hospital, “said the IG.